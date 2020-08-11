Any disciplinary action for Laureano stemming from his role in a brawl Sunday against the Astros is expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The outfielder started Monday's series opener against the Angels while MLB reviewed the matter, but it appears Laureano may not get a second game in before a ban is announced. The outfielder is already on record as saying he fully expects a suspension, and with the heightened sensitivity regarding physical distancing this season, it remains to be seen if any punishment is more heavy-handed in its length than it would be in a normal campaign.