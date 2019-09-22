Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Doing fine after early exit
Laureano, who exited Saturday's win over the Rangers shortly after making a tumbling catch in foul territory, did not suffer an injury, Steve Kroner of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bob Melvin removed the outfielder after the fourth inning with Laureano already having slugged an RBI double, drawn a walk and scored twice over a trio of plate appearances. Laureano made an acrobatic grab of an Elvis Andrus' flyball in the third inning that culminated with the Gold Glove candidate landing in the Rangers' bullpen, and although he could have remained in the game, the Athletics' skipper decided to play it safe with a 9-0 lead already in had at that point. There is no indication that Laureano will miss any games, although Kroner reports there's a chance he receives a general rest day Sunday.
