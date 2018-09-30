Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Doubles, scores twice in win
Laureano went 2-for-5 with a double and two runs in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
The rookie is headed into Wednesday's wild-card game with some momentum, as he now has five two-hit efforts in his last nine games. Laureano also has an impressive 11 extra-base hits (eight doubles, one triple, one home run) in September and has supplemented his impressive .292/.362/.481 line for the season with seven steals in eight attempts.
