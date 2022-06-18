Laureano went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Royals on Friday.

The talented outfielder once again was a bright spot for an otherwise mostly moribund Athletics offense. Laureano has now doubled in three straight games and has been running hot at the plate going on a month, as he boasts a .304/.353/.456 slash line with eight extra-base hits and seven RBI across his last 20 games.