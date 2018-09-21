Laureano went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Thursday against the Angels.

Laureano had a big day at the plate for the second consecutive game, playing a part in the Athletics' offensive outburst. Though he hasn't gone deep since September 7, Laureano has four doubles and a triple in his past 10 games. He's also swiped four bases in his past eight contests, making him a valuable asset to close the season.