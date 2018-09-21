Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drives in two, scores twice
Laureano went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI on Thursday against the Angels.
Laureano had a big day at the plate for the second consecutive game, playing a part in the Athletics' offensive outburst. Though he hasn't gone deep since September 7, Laureano has four doubles and a triple in his past 10 games. He's also swiped four bases in his past eight contests, making him a valuable asset to close the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Swipes bag, drives in two•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Excels leading off in blowout•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Homers twice•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Slugs pair of doubles in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Raking over last week-plus•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...