Laureano went 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI in a 3-2 win over the Indians on Saturday.

Laureano struck out twice, but his ninth-inning single drove in the winning run and snapped a 2-2 tie. The outfielder has now hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-17 over that span. However, he has also struck out 44 times in 142 at-bats and his batting average is still just .232.