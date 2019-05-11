Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drives in winning run
Laureano went 1-for-4 with the game-winning RBI in a 3-2 win over the Indians on Saturday.
Laureano struck out twice, but his ninth-inning single drove in the winning run and snapped a 2-2 tie. The outfielder has now hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-17 over that span. However, he has also struck out 44 times in 142 at-bats and his batting average is still just .232.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Leaves yard in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Productive night at plate•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in fold Sunday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Nursing foot injury•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Not starting Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Productive day at plate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...