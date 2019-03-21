Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drops to eighth
Laureano is starting in center field and hitting eighth Thursday against the Mariners.
Laureano went 0-for-5 with a trio of strikeouts as the leadoff man in Wednesday's season opener, prompting the A's to drop him to eighth in the order. Marcus Semien is hitting first Thursday.
