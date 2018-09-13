Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Excels leading off in blowout
Laureano went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.
Laureano's on-base percentage is up to an impressive .372 following his third multi-hit effort of the last six games, which included his sixth and seventh extra-base hits over that stretch. The rookie outfielder is contributing across the board after his second-half callup, as Wednesday's production brought his season line to .293/.372/.545, numbers partly comprised of eight doubles, a triple and five home runs.
