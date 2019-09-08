Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Exits Saturday's game
Laureano was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers with an apparent leg injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano led off the sixth inning with a double to center field, but he was limping out of the box and was lifted for a pinch runner after reaching second base. The 25-year-old returned from the injured list Friday after missing almost six weeks with a right-lower-leg stress fracture, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is battling a new issue.
