Laureano was removed from Saturday's game against the Tigers with an apparent leg injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Laureano led off the sixth inning with a double to center field, but he was limping out of the box and was lifted for a pinch runner after reaching second base. The 25-year-old returned from the injured list Friday after missing almost six weeks with a right-lower-leg stress fracture, though it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is battling a new issue.