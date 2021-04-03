Laureano exited Friday's game against the Astros after jamming his left hand sliding into first base, Jessica Kleinschmidt of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
He went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple before being replaced in the outfield by Tony Kemp. Laureano should be considered day-to-day for now, and his status will be updated when the team provides an official diagnosis.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Active in first two games back•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Returns to lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Taking part in sim game•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Could return Monday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: May play in games early next week•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Undergoes MRI•