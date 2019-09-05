Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Expected back Friday
Laureano (lower leg) will be activated from the injured list ahead of Friday's series opener against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
As expected, Laureano is set to rejoin the Athletics for their weekend series against Detroit after missing a little more than a month with a right-lower-leg stress fracture. The A's and Tigers will be finishing off a suspended game from earlier in the season; while Laureano likely won't play in that contest, he's expected to rejoin the starting nine for the team's regularly scheduled game later in the evening. Prior to landing on the shelf, the outfielder was enjoying a breakout season, slashing .284/.334/.518 with 21 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 107 games.
