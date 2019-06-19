Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Explodes with four-hit night
Laureano went 4-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and three runs overall in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday.
Laureano was one of several Athletics bats to ramp up in the blowout win, and his four hits actually paced all of his teammates on the night. The defensively proficient outfielder has been much more consistent at the plate over the last month-plus after a forgettable April. Laureano has seen a 31-point boost in his season average since May 1, and Tuesday's multi-hit effort, which pushed his June RBI total to 16, brought his season line to a solid .265/.308/.444.
