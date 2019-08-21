Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Feels ready to return
Laureano (lower leg) said Wednesday he feels ready to play, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Laureano has been hitting and throwing with no issues for more than a week, and he's reportedly feeling good after beginning a running program Tuesday. The outfielder said he doesn't believe he'll need a rehab assignment before returning, though that will likely be up to the team's training staff, as will his return date.
