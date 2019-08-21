Laureano (lower leg) said Wednesday he feels ready to play, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Laureano has been hitting and throwing with no issues for more than a week, and he's reportedly feeling good after beginning a running program Tuesday. The outfielder said he doesn't believe he'll need a rehab assignment before returning, though that will likely be up to the team's training staff, as will his return date.

