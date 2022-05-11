Laureano went 2-for-4 with a run during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Laureano finally collected his first hits after a delayed start to the season due to a suspension. The 27-year-old had gone 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over his first three games, and although he whiffed on two more occasions in the second game of the twin bill, he at least broke the ice with his pair of singles.