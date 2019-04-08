Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Gets breather Monday
Laureano is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
Laureano will head to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off after starting the past eight games for the A's, going 10-for-29 with a pair of homers and a stolen base during that stretch. Mark Canha will start in center field and hit eighth in his place Monday.
