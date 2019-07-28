Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Getting day off
Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Mark Canha will cover center field while Laureano gets his first day off since June 26. The 25-year-old has been a two-way standout for the Athletics throughout the season, but he's been particularly hot since the All-Star break, slashing .407/.452/.833 with five home runs and two steals in 15 games.
