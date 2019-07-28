Laureano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Mark Canha will cover center field while Laureano gets his first day off since June 26. The 25-year-old has been a two-way standout for the Athletics throughout the season, but he's been particularly hot since the All-Star break, slashing .407/.452/.833 with five home runs and two steals in 15 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories