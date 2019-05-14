Laureano went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Mariners on Monday.

Laureano was a temporary hero for the Athletics when he launched a 375-foot shot to left off Brandon Brennan in the visitors' half of the 10th to snap a 4-4 tie. While Oakland would fail to hold the lead in the bottom of the frame, Laureano has now left the yard in two of the past four games and has reached safely in six straight contests.