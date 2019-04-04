Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Goes yard against BoSox again
Laureano went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.
Laureano launched an impressive 438-foot shot to center in the fourth with Marcus Semien aboard for his second homer of the season, both of which have come over the last three days against Red Sox pitching. The stellar defensive outfielder has wowed with his throws from the outfield through the first three games of the series as well, and the hope is that he's able to put enough of a dent in his sizable strikeout rate (14 strikeouts through first 31 plate appearances) to pull his performance at the plate closer to his elite work in the field.
