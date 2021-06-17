Laureano went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Angels.
Oakland staked the opposition to an early 4-0 lead, but Laureano started the comeback by taking Griffin Canning deep in the fourth inning. It was a strong return to action for the outfielder, who'd been out since May 27 with a hip injury. On the season, Laureano's hitting .255 with 12 homers, eight steals, 23 RBI and 31 runs through 49 games.
