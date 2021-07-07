Laureano went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Astros.

The center fielder was a big part of the Oakland attack as the team jumped out to a 6-2 lead after two innings. Laureano hadn't had a multi-hit performance since June 22, batting .093 (4-for-43) over his last 11 games coming into Tuesday, but on the year he still has 13 homers, 10 steals, 30 RBI and 39 runs through 66 games despite a somewhat disappointing .238/.323/.456 slash line.