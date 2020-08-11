Laureano was suspended for six games Tuesday due to his role in Sunday's bench-clearing brawl against the Astros, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano charged the Houston dugout following an instigation from Astros' coach Alex Cintron, who was suspended 20 games for his role in the brawl. Laureano could theoretically appeal the suspension, making him eligible to play Tuesday against the Angels, though there haven't yet been reports that he plans to do so. If he doesn't appeal, he'll next take the field Aug. 18 against the Diamondbacks.