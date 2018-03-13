Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Has broken pinky finger
Laureano broke his left pinky finger after getting hit by a pitch Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how long Laureano will be out. The 23-year-old outfielder struggled at Double-A Corpus Christi in the Astros' system last year, hitting .227/.298/.369 with 11 homers, though he did add 24 steals.
