Laureano broke his left pinky finger after getting hit by a pitch Monday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear how long Laureano will be out. The 23-year-old outfielder struggled at Double-A Corpus Christi in the Astros' system last year, hitting .227/.298/.369 with 11 homers, though he did add 24 steals.

