Laureano (hand) said he experienced difficulty gripping the bat before being scratched from Wednesday's lineup, and he's scheduled to undergo a CT scan Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old was penciled in to start in right field Wednesday after missing three straight games with a right hand injury, but he was scratched after the issues surfaced when going through pre-game work. Laureano already had two sets of X-rays come back negative since being hit by a pitch Saturday, but the CT scan could reveal a deeper injury.