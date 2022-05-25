Laureano (hand) is progressing slower than expected in his recovery and is undergoing a second batch of X-rays on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old had X-rays come back negative after being struck by a pitch on the right hand Saturday, but he's out of the lineup again Tuesday and is now headed for more imaging. Laureano seems unlikely to be available for Wednesday's series finale in Seattle regardless of the new X-ray results.