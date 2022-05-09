Laureano went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Twins.
Laureano made his season debut Sunday after finishing up an 80-game suspension. The 27-year-old posted a .760 OPS with 14 homers and 12 steals through 88 games last season. With his suspension over, expect Laureano to hit at or near the top of Oakland's lineup on a daily basis.
