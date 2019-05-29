Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Hits solo shot
Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Angels.
Laureano has hit six homers and stolen four bases in 56 games this season, adding 17 RBI and 30 runs scored. The center fielder is hitting .250/.297/.393, but he is on a nine-game hitting streak, having gone 11-for-35 in that span with a homer and six doubles.
