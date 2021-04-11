Laureano went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Astros.

Laureano launched his first homer of the season in the fifth inning off Jose Urquidy, but that wasn't his only contribution to the box score -- he finished as one of the Athletics' biggest offensive performers. Laureano, who's also known for his elite defense in center field, ended a three-game hitless streak in style with his best output of the campaign to date.