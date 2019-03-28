Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Hitting eighth vs. righty
Laureano will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday in the Athletics' home opener against the Angels.
Laureano served as the Athletics' leadoff hitter in the team's season opener March 20 against the Mariners in Tokyo, but that may have just been a byproduct of a lefty (Marco Gonzales) taking the hill for the opposition. With the Athletics facing a right-handed starter (Trevor Cahill) for the first time this season, the switch-hitting Robbie Grossman will top the order while the righty-hitting Laureano plummets to the No. 8 spot. Manager Bob Melvin will likely continue to take a platoon approach to the leadoff spot, meaning Laureano may settle toward the bottom of the order on most occasions.
