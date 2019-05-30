Laureano went 2-for-5 with an RBI fielder's choice and a double in an extra-innings loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Laureano continued to push his average upward with his third two-hit effort in the last six games. The speedy outfielder now has a 12-game hitting streak, and he's reached safely in 19 consecutive contests overall. The surge has boosted his season average 38 points to .254 and helped bring Laureano's offensive contributions more in balance with his elite glove work.