Laureano went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Laureano put a ribbon on Oakland's victory, plating the team's final run with an eighth-inning blast to left field. He has now gone deep in consecutive games and thrice in his last five games. On the season, the second-year slugger is slashing .265/.315/.468 with 16 homers, 47 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases in 325 at-bats.