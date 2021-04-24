Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.
Laureano popped out in each of his first two at-bats Friday, but he led off the fifth inning with a solo blast. The 26-year-old had gone 0-for-8 with a run and four strikeouts in the last two games, but he's now hitting .209 with two home runs, 12 runs, seven RBI and eight stolen bases this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Adds two more steals in win•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Hits two-run shot Saturday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Swipes two bags•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Makes mark with RBI, steal•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Sits for at least one more•