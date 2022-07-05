Laureano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays.
Laureano walked and scored in the first inning and added a solo shot in the fifth to pad the Athletics' lead. He's gone 13-for-45 (.289) in his last 12 contests, adding three homers, six RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. The productive stretch has him up to a .246/.330/.393 slash line, five homers, 14 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight steals in 206 plate appearances this season.
