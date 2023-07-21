Laureano (hand) started in right field and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Salt Lake on Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Laureano got the call in the first game of the twin bill for what was his second rehab appearance overall. The recovering outfielder wasn't quite as prolific at the plate after getting on base in all five plate appearances to kick off his rehab assignment Tuesday, but he was able to add a homer to his already impressive two-game resume on the farm. Given early returns, Laureano may only need another game or two with Vegas before being deemed ready for activation.