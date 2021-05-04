Laureano went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 5-4 win over Toronto.
Laureano went deep off Steven Matz in the fifth inning, giving him a home run in three consecutive games. The 26-year-old outfielder is now slashing .243/.308/.486 with 12 extra-base hits and 14 RBI.
