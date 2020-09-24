Laureano went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and another RBI during Wednesday's win over the Dodgers.

Laureano gave the A's the lead for good with a two-out, two-run blast off Blake Treinan in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old has been struggling lately, going 0-for-15 across the last four games, but he made it count when it mattered Wednesday. He now has six long balls on the season while batting .218/.346/.371.