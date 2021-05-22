Laureano went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two additional runs scored and a walk in Friday's 8-4 win over the Angels.

Laureano slammed a ninth-inning home run off Raisel Iglesias Friday. He has a team-leading 11 home runs with four in the last week. The 26-year-old is a speed threat as well, leading Oakland with eight steals. He is among the top-five in all of baseball in combined home runs and steals. In 179 plate appearances, he is slashing .256/.330/.525 with 21 RBI and 28 runs.