Laureano went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two RBI and a walk in Friday's 8-4 victory over the Rangers.

Laureano connected on solo homers in both the first and sixth innings to spark the Athletics' offense from the leadoff spot. After collecting two doubles from the leadoff spot Wednesday, he may continue to see starts at the top of the order as long as he's swinging a hot bat. Over 93 plate appearances this season, he's slashing .309/.387/.568 with five home runs, 13 RBI and four steals.