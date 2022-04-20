Laureano (suspension) is on track to return when he's first eligible, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Laureano participated in camp this year, and he's been working at the Athletics' extended spring training site now that the regular season is underway. The 27-year-old is expected to play in minor-league games soon, and he's in line to be activated as soon as his suspension is complete, which currently lands on May 8.