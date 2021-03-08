Laureano went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Indians on Sunday, pushing his spring average to .375 across five spring games.

Laureano remains a candidate for the leadoff role, but he operated out of the No. 5 hole in the lineup Sunday and slugged one of two third-inning homers. The defensive wizard's other two spring hits besides Sunday's round tripper are a double and a triple, so Laureano is clearly squaring up well at the plate early and now has four RBI.