Laureano went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a double in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.

Laureano got on base in the third inning with one of his two singles in the game, and came around to score on Matt Chapman's three-run homer. Laureano is hitting .286/.337/.521 with 22 homers, 72 runs scored and 63 RBI this season. He also has 12 stolen bases, but his leg issues this season may hinder his ability to rack up steals down the stretch.