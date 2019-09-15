Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Laces three hits
Laureano went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a double in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Rangers.
Laureano got on base in the third inning with one of his two singles in the game, and came around to score on Matt Chapman's three-run homer. Laureano is hitting .286/.337/.521 with 22 homers, 72 runs scored and 63 RBI this season. He also has 12 stolen bases, but his leg issues this season may hinder his ability to rack up steals down the stretch.
More News
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Drives in four near top of order•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Back in action•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Available off bench•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Remains on bench•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Out of lineup•
-
Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Unlikely to fill everyday role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...