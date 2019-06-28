Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Launches 13th homer
Laureano went 1-for-4 with a home run in Thursday's loss at Angel Stadium.
Laureano got the A's on the board with a solo shot off Griffin Canning in the second inning. After a slow start to the season, the 24-year-old has found increased success at the plate over the last two months. Overall, he's batting .257/.302/.445 with 13 home runs, 43 runs scored, 38 RBI and nine stolen bases.
