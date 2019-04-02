Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Red Sox on Monday.

He also struck out in his other three at-bats, extending his struggles with consistent contact. Laureano sported a 28.4 percent strikeout rate across 176 plate appearances in 2018, and he's sporting a 50.0 percent mark in that category during the early going this season. However, Laureano's spectacular put-out of Xander Bogaerts at the plate in the second inning -- one that Chris Haft of MLB.com reports came on a 96 mph throw from 270 feet away per Statcast readings -- serves as a reminder of why manager Bob Melvin is likely to be patient with his young outfielder.