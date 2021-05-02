Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday.

Laureano's 420-foot solo blast in the ninth inning only served as window dressing on the final score, but it allowed him to extend his hitting streak to four games. The 26-year-old outfielder is still slashing just .224/.296/.429 through 108 plate appearances , but following a three-game stretch earlier in the week where he struck out eight times in 12 plate appearances, Laureano has only gone down on strikes once over the nine PAs covering his last two contests.