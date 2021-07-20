Laureano went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Monday's 4-1 win over the Angels.
The Athletics failed to manufacture anything offensively for six innings while Shohei Ohtani was in the game but finally broke through in the seventh when Laureano sent a three-run homer to left field off Steve Cishek. The homer was his first since June 22 and it was his first three-RBI effort since May 18. The 26-year-old outfielder is slashing .235/.313/.443 with 14 homers, 34 RBI, 40 runs scored, 11 steals and a 25:81 BB:K over 323 plate appearances.
