Laureano went 2-for-3 with two home runs, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Astros.

Laureano took Christian Javier deep in the first and fourth to up his season total to 10, but arguably his biggest play of the game came in the ninth when he scored Mark Canha from third on a sacrifice fly to win his team the game. The 26-year-old had his first multi-hit game since May 5 as he raised his slash line to .248/.319/.510 with 25 runs scored, 20 RBI and is tied for second in baseball with eight stolen bases on the year.