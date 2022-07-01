Laureano went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Thursday's loss to the Mariners.

Oakland trailed 4-1 through four innings before Laureano tied things up with his three-run, fifth-inning blast. The outfielder went deep again in the ninth, though the solo shot wasn't enough to get the A's back in the game. The power display was a welcome sight for fantasy managers who roster Laureano, as he came into the contest with just one long ball over his past 27 games. The outfielder has been more impactful as a base stealer than as a power hitter this season -- he has seven thefts as opposed to four long balls through 47 games overall.