Laureano left Monday's game against the Yankees with an apparent injury, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-1 before leaving.

Laureano made a leaping catch at the wall in the right in the bottom of the first inning, but appeared to hurt his neck area while doing so. After being visited by trainers and manager Mark Kotsay, Laureano left the game with JJ Bleday taking over in right field. For now, Laureano should be considered day-to-day.