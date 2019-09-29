Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Mariners on Saturday.

Laureano can legitimately lay claim to having garnered home-field advantage for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Game against the Rays all on his own, as his third-inning solo blast was the sole source of offense for either team. The breakout outfielder heads into the one-game playoff hot, considering he's hit safely in seven of his last eight games.