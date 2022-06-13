Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Guardians on Sunday.

Laureano wasted no time contributing Sunday, leaving the yard via a 401-foot shot to left field with one out in the first inning. The 27-year-old has only a pair of round trippers through his first 127 plate appearances, and he's notably carrying a career-low 27.5 percent flyball rate thus far.