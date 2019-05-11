Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Leaves yard in win
Laureano went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an extra-innings win over the Indians on Friday.
Laureano notched another two strikeouts, but his 408-foot solo shot in the sixth snapped a 2-2 tie. The outfielder has now hit safely in three straight, and Friday's round tripper was his first since April 12. However, Laureano's contact rate still has plenty of room for improvement, as it now stands at 69.6 percent through 150 plate appearances.
